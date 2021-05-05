Sunday 11 January 2026

Nanolek eyes becoming leading vaccines producer in Russia

5 May 2021
The Russian drugmaker Nanolek plans to invest more than 5 billion roubles ($66 million) in the production of vaccines at its facilities within the next three years, according to recent statements by company and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

As part of this, the company will establish full cycle-production of vaccines at its plant in the Kirov region as well as a R&D center for biotechnological drugs in Moscow. So far, these plans have been recently confirmed by the president of Nanolek Vladimnir Khristenko. According to him, this will allow the company to triple the current portfolio of vaccines by 2025 and increase its share of public procurements.

At present, the company does not have its own production of vaccines, producing the poliomyelitis vaccine together with the Dutch firm Bilthoven Biologicals. The company also cooperates with French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) by conducting secondary packaging of its pentaxim vaccine, preparing for the launch of the production of a finished dosage form.

