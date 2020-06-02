Sunday 11 January 2026

Nanolek plans development of vaccine against COVID-19

2 June 2020
The Russian drugmaker Nanolek has started the development of its own vaccine against COVID-19, and has submitted documents for the production of hydroxychloroquine, a medication which is used in Russia to treat coronavirus, according to the company, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

An official press spokesman for Nanolek told in an interview with the Russian Forbes magazine that, despite the ongoing development of hundreds of vaccines against CoV2 in the world at present, as part of its plans, the company is developing its own product.

According to Nanolek, currently it is in the process of obtaining an active ingredient, while its vaccine will be based on a recombinant protein molecule. It will be comprised of two parts, the first of which will direct the body's immune response to SARS-CoV2, while the second will strengthen it.

