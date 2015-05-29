Napp Pharmaceuticals receives UK approval for Targinact in RLS

UK-based Napp Pharmaceuticals has received approval for use in the UK of its product Targinact (oxycodone/naloxone).
The fixed combination, prolonged-release treatment has been approved by the MHRA to treat restless leg syndrome (RLS). Until now, the main symptomatic treatments of idiopathic restless leg syndrome were mainly dopamine agonists or dopaminergic substances such as L-dopa. Long-term use of these, however, can cause symptoms to worsen in many patients. The oxycodone/naloxone combination is the first opioid granted a license in the UK for restless leg syndrome.
Targinact received a positive decision by the European Commission in January 2015 as a second-line symptomatic treatment for patients with severe to very severe idiopathic restless leg syndrome after failure of dopaminergic therapy.
