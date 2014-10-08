National Immunobiological Co to invest $100 million in innovative drugs production in Russia

Russia’s National Immunobiological Company (NIC), which is part of Rostec State Corp and Genfa, one of Russia’s leading pharmaceutical producers, has signed an agreement for the establishment of a joint venture for the production of some innovative drugs in Russia.

According to Alexander Vinokourov, a co-owner of Genfa, the company currently specializes on the contract distribution and packaging of drugs at its plant in the Russian city of Kurgan.

Commercial rights vested in Genfa