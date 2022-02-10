Monday 12 January 2026

National Medicines Policy too important to be rushed, says Medicines Australia

Pharmaceutical
10 February 2022
australia_big-1

Following consultation with members – and heeding the concerns of the Consumers Health Forum (CHF) and patient groups – pharma trade group Medicines Australia reiterates its call to have finalization of the new National Medicines Policy (NMP) delayed until after the federal election.

The NMP Review Committee yesterday heard from a range of stakeholders who resoundingly agreed that four weeks is not enough time to provide feedback on the Draft NMP, which was quietly released last week.

Medicines Australia chief executive, Liz de Somer, said that the inadequate consultation period – extended from two weeks to four weeks – was not the only problem with the Draft NMP.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New plan could shake up pricing and HTA process in Australia
7 September 2021
Pharmaceutical
Australia mulls changes to drug approval process
25 November 2021
Biotechnology
AusBiotech offers clarification on tax incentives to keep research within Australia
7 April 2016
Pharmaceutical
Room for improvement in draft medicines policy, says Medicines Australia
26 September 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze