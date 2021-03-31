NDA Group's figures on USA and EU reflect record year for new drug approvals - despite pandemic

The NDA Group, a regulatory, drug development and medical device consultancy, has released findings from the eighth annual comparison of drug approvals in the European Union (EU) and the USA.

As well as highlighting the continued differences between the two regions, the NDA Group argues that the figures reflect the need for a global approach to drug development to ensure success across both continents.

The report is based on preliminary research figures distilled from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) websites in January and February 2021, and found that the positive trend in approvals observed over the last couple of years took a noticeable leap forward in 2020.