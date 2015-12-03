Nearly 6,500 pharmaceutical products in R&D pipeline for cancer; Report

The majority of oncology therapeutics are in the early stages of the pipeline, with 2,937 (45%) at the preclinical stage and 1,591 (25%) at the discovery stage.

This vast pipeline suggests significant opportunities for new market entries in the oncology treatment space, according to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.

Managing analyst Dominic Trewartha: "The oncology therapeutic pipeline is highly diverse, containing a broad array of mechanisms of action. This contrasts heavily with the market, which predominantly consists of chemotherapy, hormonal and central nervous system targets.”