Need for age-appropriate drug formulations for elderly; report

Despite the elderly being the fastest-growing segment of the global population, only a few of their treatments have been clinically trialed in age-appropriate patients, with many of their therapies still not available in suitable formulations and dosages.
According to a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research, many older people suffer from co-morbid conditions and one in three takes at least five drugs or more on a daily basis. This significantly increases the risk of adverse drug events and hospitalization, with up to one third of elderly emergency admissions being drug-related.
GBI Research states that off-label prescriptions are common for older patients, as pre-marketing drug trials often exclude geriatric patients and approved doses are not likely to be appropriate for the elderly.
