Thursday 18 June 2026

Need for changes and policies that encourage medical innovation stressed by Lilly CEO at US/Japan meeting

Pharmaceutical
10 March 2011

In remarks to the US/Japan Business Council yesterday in Tokyo Japan, John Lechleiter, chairman, president and chief executive of US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) outlined two imperatives to secure the future of the research-based pharmaceutical industry and help stimulate the global economy: changing the way companies conduct research - or "reinventing invention" - and implementing public policies that promote an environment in which medical innovation can thrive.

Dr Lechleiter said that innovation is a key element in "re-energizing our economies and meeting the growing needs of aging populations." He added that the aging of society has progressed farther in Japan than anywhere else in the world and that poses a particular challenge:

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

AbCellera
A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze