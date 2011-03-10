Need for changes and policies that encourage medical innovation stressed by Lilly CEO at US/Japan meeting

In remarks to the US/Japan Business Council yesterday in Tokyo Japan, John Lechleiter, chairman, president and chief executive of US drug major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) outlined two imperatives to secure the future of the research-based pharmaceutical industry and help stimulate the global economy: changing the way companies conduct research - or "reinventing invention" - and implementing public policies that promote an environment in which medical innovation can thrive.
Dr Lechleiter said that innovation is a key element in "re-energizing our economies and meeting the growing needs of aging populations." He added that the aging of society has progressed farther in Japan than anywhere else in the world and that poses a particular challenge:
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