Need to raise confidence in labeling, says Russian trade group

Even though Russian drugmakers had expressed their worries about the proposed regulation in no uncertain terms, even writing to the country’s President Vladimir Putin, on July 1, compulsory labeling of medicines began in Russia.

On the same day, the industry learned about Government Decision No. 955, signed on the eve, “On the Peculiarities of Putting Medicines into the Civil Circuit for Medical Use.”

Despite the numerous appeals of industry associations to the authorities, their fears about problems with the launch of the system and a possible lack of drugs are still left without proper attention and the Resolution did not remove all the issues of the industry, says the Association of Russian Pharmaceutical Manufacturers (ARPM).