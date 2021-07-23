NEJM results on Delta variant stress need for double vaccination

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published a study on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant.

Originating in India, this variant has now been detected across the globe, including a notable increase in cases in the UK.

"This finding would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable populations"The study sought to estimate the effectiveness of vaccination against symptomatic disease caused by the delta variant or the predominant strain, or alpha variant, over the period that the delta variant began circulating.