NEJM results on Delta variant stress need for double vaccination

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published a study on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant.
Originating in India, this variant has now been detected across the globe, including a notable increase in cases in the UK.
"This finding would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable populations"The study sought to estimate the effectiveness of vaccination against symptomatic disease caused by the delta variant or the predominant strain, or alpha variant, over the period that the delta variant began circulating.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze