NeoPharm completes merger with Insys Therapeutics

US biopharmaceutical firm NeoPharm (Other OTC: NEOL.PK) says it has completed its previously-announced merger with Insys Therapeutics, a privately-held Phoenix, Arizona-based pharmaceutical company.

Under the terms of the merger agreement NeoPharm issued about 19.5 million shares of common stock and 14.9 million shares of a newly-created convertible preferred stock to the stockholders of Insys, and a newly formed subsidiary of NeoPharm has been merged into Insys, with Insys surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NeoPharm.