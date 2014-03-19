NeRRe Therapeutics announces appointment of Ian Nicholson as Chief Business Officer

UK-based company NeRRe Therapeutics, which is focused on the development of neurokinin (NK) receptor antagonists for a range of indications, has announced the appointment of Ian Nicholson (pictured) as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Mr Nicholson brings with him more than 25 years’ international experience within the life sciences sector, covering both management and transactions. He will be responsible for driving NeRRe’s business development strategy and providing commercial input into the company’s programmes.