NeRRe Therapeutics announces appointment of Ian Nicholson as Chief Business Officer

UK-based company NeRRe Therapeutics, which is focused on the development of neurokinin (NK) receptor antagonists for a range of indications, has announced the appointment of Ian Nicholson (pictured) as Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Mr Nicholson brings with him more than 25 years’ international experience within the life sciences sector, covering both management and transactions. He will be responsible for driving NeRRe’s business development strategy and providing commercial input into the company’s programmes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze