Sunday 11 January 2026

Neumentum poised to 'address sizeable pain market and ongoing opioid crisis'

Pharmaceutical
24 July 2020
neumentum_large

Privately-held pain specialist Neumentum has progressed both its new, non-opioid, lead product candidates through interactions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Californian company has agreed a Type C meeting for October relating to NTM-006, its oral new chemical entity with a new mechanism of action targeting neuropathic pain. Phase IIa data in moderate-to-severe pain show significantly superior efficacy of NTM-006 to acetaminophen 1000mg at study endpoints, and longer duration of analgesia.

Based on a recent FDA guidance letter, Neumentum believes there is clear understanding of the regulatory path forward for NTM-001, a Phase III-ready potent non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) targeting moderately severe post-surgical pain. This formulation of Toradol (ketorolac tromethamine) has the potential to be the first NSAID ever approved for the US market for continuous infusion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Neumentum nabs J&J pain molecules
10 October 2019
Pharmaceutical
Indivior CEO pleads guilty to charge over opioid drug Suboxone
1 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Virtual launch for non-opioid analgesic Anjeso
23 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA finalizes guidelines for drugmakers on opioid disorder treatments
2 October 2020




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze