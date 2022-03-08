Monday 12 January 2026

Neuraxpharm expands its business with Brain Therapeutics buy

8 March 2022
German CNS specialist Neuraxpharm Group today announced the expansion of its business in Southeast Europe through the acquisition of Greece-headquartered Brain Therapeutics, a CNS-focused marketing and distribution company with longstanding expertise in commercialization of CNS products in Greece, Cyprus and the Balkan countries.

Brain Therapeutics specializes in the in-licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the CNS therapy area to address the unmet medical needs of patients with mental, neurological, neurodevelopmental or neurodegenerative disorders, as well as anesthesia and pain. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Having acquired Brain Therapeutics, Neuraxpharm is now able to bring new products to the Greek market since the platform offers a unique level of local market access. The commercial expertise of Brain Therapeutics and the availability of necessary licenses for the broad product portfolio will enable Neuraxpharm to expand its offering rapidly and build on its position as a CNS specialist in Southeast Europe. The market-leading product for emergency treatment of children and adolescents with epilepsy, Buccolam (oromucosal midazolam), will be among the products to be offered.

