Neurim Pharma's piromelatine insomnia drug candidate does well in Ph II

Israel-based Neurim Pharmaceuticals has announced positive results from a Phase II study evaluating the efficacy and safety of piromelatine (Neu-P11), a novel investigational multimodal sleep medicine developed for the treatment of patients with primary and co-morbid insomnia.

The new results are from a recent double-blind, randomized, placebo controlled, parallel group, non-confirmatory, sleep-laboratory study. The study evaluated piromelatine compared to placebo in 120 adult primary insomnia patients aged 18 years and older.