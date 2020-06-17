Neurocrine and Takeda pen $2 billion deal on CNS disorders

USA-based Neurocrine Biosciences (Nasdaq: NBIX) and Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) yesterday inked a collaboration deal that clearly please both sets of investors, as the companies saw their share prices rise.

The companies announced a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize compounds in Takeda’s early-to-mid-stage psychiatry pipeline. Specifically, Takeda granted an exclusive license to Neurocrine Biosciences for seven pipeline programs, including three clinical stage assets for schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression and anhedonia.

Shares of Neurocrine rose 3.2% to $119.02, while Takeda gained 4.54% to 4,100 yen.



“We are excited to collaborate with Takeda to bring life-changing therapies to people living with serious, challenging and under-addressed psychiatric disorders who are in need of better treatment options,” said Kevin Gorman, chief executive at Neurocrine Biosciences, adding: “With our deep understanding in the fields of psychiatry and neurology, we look forward to developing new treatments for schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression and anhedonia as part of our diverse clinical development pipeline. This strategic partnership enhances our growing pipeline and strengthens our position as a leading neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company.”