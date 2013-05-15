Neurodegenerative diseases market to survive patent cliff, due to new therapeutics

New market entrants are set to defend the neurodegenerative diseases market from the looming patent cliff, leading global market revenue to increase from $8.8 billion in 2012 to $11 billion in 2018, according to a new analysis by GBI Research.
The report states that at least one Phase III pipeline candidate per condition has been developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), Huntington’s disease (HD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – all chronic, progressive diseases characterized by the gradual and permanent loss of neurons. However, PD is the only market where treatments can have a substantial impact on disease progression, while the other diseases still hold a great unmet need for therapeutics offering this same level of efficacy.
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