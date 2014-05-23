Friday 9 January 2026

Neurotez licenses Leptin therapeutics to GCA Therapeutics for China

Pharmaceutical
23 May 2014

Privately-held US firm Neurotez has executed an exclusive license agreement covering its Leptin derivatives, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other cognitive disorders, with GCA Therapeutics (GCAT).

The exclusive license grants GCAT the right to clinically develop and commercialize Leptin products in mainland China, exclusive of Hong Kong, and Taiwan. A version of Leptin has recently been approved in the USA for treating generalized lipodystrophy and in Japan for lipodystrophy.

Eligible for gross sales milestone of $102.5 million

Under the terms of the deal, GCAT will assume all development and regulatory responsibility and associated costs for Leptin products in China, and Neurotez will be eligible to receive gross sales milestones up to $102.5 million as well as royalties on gross sales. The exclusive license also has certain minimum annual sales thresholds following first commercial sales in mainland China.

"GCAT has a demonstrated track record of successfully developing therapeutics for the large China/Asian markets, and we are delighted to enter this license agreement with them for China," said Nikolaos Tezapsidis, president and chief executive of Neurotez, adding: "This license is the first of what we anticipate to be a series of agreements designed to allow our program to reach the large global market of patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Mark Tang, chairman of GCAT, commented: "We are very excited about the potential benefits of this product for Alzheimer’s disease patients, especially given the potential market size in China, where AD is becoming increasingly prevalent and remains an unmet medical need. We look forward to a productive and profitable collaboration between Neurotez and GCAT."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze