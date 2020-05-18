Sunday 11 January 2026

Neurotrope and Metuchen merge to form Petros

Pharmaceutical
18 May 2020
neurotrope-big

US firms Neurotrope (Nasdaq: NTRP) and Metuchen Pharmaceuticals are to merge in an all-stock transaction resulting in a newly-formed holding company to be renamed Petros Pharmaceuticals.

This merger is expected to create a Nasdaq-traded company focused solely on men's health conditions. Its cornerstone product will be the erectile dysfunction treatment Stendra (avanafil), looking to build on $25 million of 2019 gross sales.

"Petros provides a platform to create the first publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company focused exclusively on US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatments for men's health conditions"Petros’ pipeline would include Metuchen's recently in-licensed product H-100 for Peyronie's disease, along with a business development program exploring various men's health products, including endothelial dysfunction, prostate cancer, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, hormone health and substance use disorders.

