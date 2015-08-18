New agency to replace South Africa Medicines Control Council

The protection of the people of South Africa against dangerous medicines and related substances depends largely on the existence of an effective and a strong health regulatory authority, said the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health Mary-Ann Lindelwa Dunjwa reported by AllAfrica.

Furthermore, South Africans should always be certain that the medicines and related substances that are on the counters are safe, Ms Dunjwa told Members of the National Assembly (NA MPs) during the recent debate on Medicines and Related Substances Amendment Bill in the National Assembly.

"The amendment of the Medicines and Related Substances Act (101 of 1965) will ensure that people receive medicines that are safe and effective - same as with medical devices that are for good and effective quality," said Ms Dunjwa.