New approval in Japan for growing Forxiga franchise

British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has won approval in Japan for Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a SGLT2 blocker, for chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The therapy has been approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of CKD in adults with and without type-2 diabetes, a few weeks after the European Medicines Agency gave its blessing in this indication.

Sold in the USA as Farxiga, the drug generated second-quarter 2021 sales of $734 million, up 65% on the same period of 2020.