New blockbusters in pharma - German experience

Increasing costs for innovative drugs stir the health care market. For example this development can be seen in the new therapy options of hepatitis C, a new report from Germany-based data provider INSIGHT Health points out.
In Germany alone, the market segment of systemic antiviral drugs generated a sales volume of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in the wholesale market in 2015 and over two third of this amount was generated by all substances for the treatment of hepatitis C, which generated about 4% of the wholesale revenue.
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