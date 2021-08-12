New cancer vaccine collaboration targets solid tumors

Two companies in Colorado, USA, are to work together to develop a novel cancer vaccine for specific solid tumors.

Medtech firm Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and cancer immunotherapy specialist PhotonPharma have established a memorandum of understanding to develop Innocell, a personalized therapy using autologous tumor tissue.

The technology is based on a photochemical inactivation platform, designed to use riboflavin in combination with UV light, following a proprietary method.