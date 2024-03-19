New CCO for radiopharma leader Lantheus

US radiopharmaceuticals-focussed company Lantheus Holdings (Nasdaq: LNTH) has announced the promotion of Amanda Morgan to chief commercial officer (CCO) and her elevation to be a member of the company’s executive team, effective March 25, 2024.

In her role, Ms Morgan will continue to lead the company’s commercial strategy and activities, including sales, marketing, market access, commercial operations, and customer experience. Ms Morgan has served as the company’s senior vice president of commercial since November 2022. She will continue to report to Paul Blanchfield, Lantheus’ president.