New CIHI report says Rx medicines not a burden to the Canadian health care system

The latest figures from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) on health expenditure estimates in Canada show medicines are no longer the fastest growing component in the country’s health care system. The numbers indicate the drug budget in Canada grew by only 4.8% from 2009, compared to a 6.3% increase in 2008. According to the CIHI, the 2010 rate of growth for drugs is expected to be smaller than hospitals and doctors.
Total spending on health care in Canada is expected to reach C$191.6 billion ($188.29 billion) this year, growing an estimated $9.5 billion, or 5.2%, since 2009, according to new figures released by the CIHI This represents an increase of C$216 per Canadian, bringing total health expenditure per capita to an estimated $5,614. After removing the effects of inflation and population growth, health care spending per person is expected to increase by 1.4% in 2010, the lowest annual growth rate seen in 13 years.
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