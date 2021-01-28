New class of small molecule inches closer to approval

Agios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AGIO) has announced positive results from the Phase III ACTIVATE trial of mitapivat.
The study is designed to test the experimental allosteric activator in people with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency, who do not receive regular transfusions.
Agios said the trial met its primary endpoint, with a statistically-significant, sustained increase in hemoglobin for the test group, compared to placebo. There were also no surprises on the safety side.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze