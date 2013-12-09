New Code of Practice for Cyprus pharma group KEFEA

Stricter provisions on the promotion of prescription medicines to health care professionals are among others points included in the revised Code of Practice by the Cyprus Association of Research and Development Pharmaceutical Companies (KEFEA).
The new Code, which has been uploaded to the Association’s website (www.kefea.org.cy), lays the foundation for stricter self-regulation in the sector and is within the framework of European level efforts to increase transparency and credibility in the pharmaceutical industry.
Adherence to the Code is obligatory for all members of KEFEA, as well as all members of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) who are active in Cyprus.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze