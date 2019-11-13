New CRO formed by merger of two European players

Two contract research organizations (CROs) have merged to create a new, independent European CRO, The European Research Biology Center (ERBC).

The ERBC, which is formed from the union of French group Centre de Recherches Biologiques and Italy’s Research Toxicology Centre, offers non-clinical services with a range of preclinical models.

ERBC says it is focused on excellence, with tailor made services from pre-clinical proof-of-concept to market, in specialized areas including cardiology, electrophysiology and pharmacology models.