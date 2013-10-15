New data on Merck and Endocyte’s vintafolide in ovarian cancer

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and partner Endocyte (Nasdaq: ECYT) today announced the on-line publication of results from the randomized Phase II PRECEDENT trial for vintafolide (MK-8109/EC145), an investigational folate small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC), in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO), the official journal of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, demonstrating significant progression free survival in ovarian cancer.
These trial results are the basis for the vintafolide regulatory application currently under review with the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of folate-receptor positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD) (The Pharma Letter November 29, 2012). Enrollment is ongoing in the pivotal Phase III PROCEED clinical trial with vintafolide, along with investigational companion imaging agent etarfolatide (EC20), in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, the companies noted.
Study findings
