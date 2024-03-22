New data on Otsuka and Lundbeck’s Rexulti in Alzheimer’s agitation

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4578) and the US unit of Denmark’s Lundbeck (LUND: CO) have presented new post hoc pooled analyses of two pivotal Phase III trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of Rexulti (brexpiprazole) in patients with agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

The posters were presented at the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry (AAGP) 2024 Annual Meeting in Atlanta.