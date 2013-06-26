Friday 9 January 2026

New data provides additional evidence for use of Eisai's Fycompa in partial-onset epilepsy

Pharmaceutical
26 June 2013

Additional data on the safety, efficacy and impact on quality of life (QOL) of Japanese drug major Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) once daily Fycompa (perampanel) as adjunct treatment in partial-onset epilepsy, the most common form of seizures, have been presented at the 30th International Epilepsy Congress (IEC) in Montreal, Canada.

One oral presentation highlighted the low discontinuation rates seen with long term perampanel treatment amongst patients who could titrate to higher doses, and a second oral presentation showed that the reduction in seizures achieved with perampanel leads to significantly improved patient QOL, even after adjusting for treatment related side effects.

The first oral presentation examined the long term retention rates and the reasons for discontinuation of treatment in over 1,000 patients from Phase III trials who received adjunctive perampanel treatment for >24 weeks. The results showed that the total discontinuation rates declined over time, from 7.9 % at >24-36 weeks to 2.0% at >72 weeks and this was mirrored by a decline in rates of discontinuation due to adverse events (AEs) from 2.6% at >24-36 weeks to 0.8% at >72 weeks. In the patients that discontinued treatment after 24 weeks, the most common reasons were patient choice, inadequate therapeutic effects and AEs. The investigators concluded that the pattern of discontinuation showed that patients who could titrate to higher doses tended to stay on those doses, whereas intolerant patients tended to discontinue earlier and at a lower dose.

