New data show safety of AstraZeneca and Sputnik Light vaccines combo

Russian drugmaker R-Pharm Group, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) and UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) have announced interim results of Phase II clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the combined use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, now trade-named Vaxzevria, and the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine (Sputnik Lite).

According to the interim results of the trials, involving 100 volunteers in Russia and 100 volunteers in Azerbaijan, the vaccines combination demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, which is consistent with the results of previous AstraZeneca vaccine, Sputnik V and Sputnik Lite vaccines clinical trials.

Volunteers were being monitored for 57 days after the first dose. Monitoring results demonstrated a good safety profile of the combination. No serious adverse events related to vaccination were registered.