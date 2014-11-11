New data show strong cure rates with AbbVie’s hep C therapy in HIV and transplant patient studies

US pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) got a boost for its upcoming hepatitis C treatment regimen, with the company announcing results from studies in chronic hepatitis C patients with human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) co-infection (TURQUOISE-I) and liver transplant recipients (CORAL-I) at The Liver Meeting 2014.
New, detailed results from part one of the Phase II portion of AbbVie's Phase II/III open-label study, TURQUOISE-I, showed patients co-infected with genotype 1 (GT1) hepatitis C virus (HCV) and HIV-1 receiving AbbVie's investigational treatment and ribavirin (RBV) for 12 weeks or 24 weeks achieved sustained virologic response rates 12 weeks post-treatment (SVR12) of 93.5% (n=29/31) and 90.6% (n=29/32), respectively.
