New data shows Astellas’ fidaxomicin is effective as first-line treatment for Clostridium difficile infection

The European subsidiary of Japanese drug major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) has released data demonstrating that fidaxomicin (trade name Dificlir in Europe and Dificid in the USA) when used first-line, is clinically effective and provides cost savings for the treatment of potentially fatal Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

The results, presented at the 24th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), show that treatment with fidaxomicin led to a reduction in recurrence for patients with CDI2 and a saving of over £48,000 ($80,500) to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) versus standard of care treatment (vancomycin or metronidazole).