New data support rapid initiation of treatment with Dovato after HIV diagnosis

On Thursday, ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), announced positive 24-week data from the Study in Test and Treat (STAT), presented at the American Conference for the Treatment of HIV (ACTHIV) that demonstrate the feasibility of Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine) as a treatment for rapid initiation after diagnosis in adults with HIV-1.

The data supports the use of Dovato as a treatment for rapid initiation after diagnosis, before baseline HBV co-infection status, renal function and resistance test results are available. Appropriate therapy adjustments can be made, if necessary, once these test results become available without impacting safety and efficacy, with patients still achieving a reduction in their viral load. These findings represent an important advance in our understanding of current treatment options that can be rapidly initiated after an HIV diagnosis and confirm the validity of this approach with Dovato.

The STAT study followed a rapid Test and Treat model of care increasingly seen in clinical practice, with treatment initiated within 14 days of diagnosis before baseline HBV co-infection status, renal function and resistance test results were available. All study participants were tested for HBV co-infection prior to receiving Dovato, with results available after initiation of treatment. In the study, 92% (n=102/111) of participants with available data at 24 weeks, achieved a viral load of <50c/mL. This includes participants who stayed on Dovato and those who switched to alternative ART.