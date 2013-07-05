Thursday 8 January 2026

New data supports safety of Biogen and SOBI's Eloctate for hemophilia A

Pharmaceutical
5 July 2013

US biotech firm Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Stockholm-based Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (STO: SOBI) have presented new data that support the clinical and safety profile of their long-lasting recombinant factor VIII candidate Eloctate (recombinant factor VIII Fc fusion protein) for hemophilia A.

The data highlight the new FVIII candidate's potential to reduce the number of intravenous injections people with hemophilia A require, its efficacy in controlling bleeding during and after surgery, and its efficacy in treating acute bleeding episodes.

Glenn Pierce, Biogen Idec's senior vice president of global medical affairs and chief medical officer its hemophilia therapeutic area, said: “We are excited to share these new data, which include patients' and physicians' assessment of Eloctate’s efficacy in treating bleeding episodes and in controlling bleeding during surgery.”

