New drug candidates hold promise for European HIV drugs market, says F&S

The anticipated launch of drugs currently in the pipeline, together with the introduction of oral combination pills, are set to have a profound impact on the European HIV drugs market. A new analysis from Frost & Sullivan, Analysis of the European HIV Drugs Market, finds that the market earned $5.58 billion in 2012 and estimates this will reach $9.24 billion in 2019.

The research covers the most actively used antiretroviral (ARV) therapies: nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NRTI), protease inhibitor (PI), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NNRTI), integrase inhibitors and other therapeutics (ARV compounds like CCR5 receptor antagonists, fusion inhibitors, maturation inhibitors, attachment inhibitors and PK boosters).