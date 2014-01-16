New drug combo cures toughest cases of hepatitis C, hints to future injection-free therapies

Efforts to cure hepatitis C, the liver-damaging infectious disease that has for years killed more Americans than HIV/AIDS, are about to get simpler and more effective, according to new research at Johns Hopkins and elsewhere.

In a study to be reported in the January 16 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers say combination treatments involving a pair of experimental, oral antiviral drugs, daclatasvir (under development by Bristol-Myers Squib [NYSE: BMY]) and sofosbuvir (from Gilead Sciences [Nasdaq: GILD]), were safe and highly effective in the treatment of hepatitis C, reports EurekAlert. The combination therapy worked well even in the patients who are hardest to treat, in whom the conventional "triple therapy" with hepatitis C protease inhibitors, telaprevir or boceprevir, plus peginterferon and ribavirin had failed to cure the infection.