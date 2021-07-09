New drug launches forecast to increase value of adult epilepsy market to $8.35 billion

The adult epilepsy market will grow from its 2020 value of $5.82 billion to $8.35 billion by 2030 across the seven major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, according to GlobalData.

A report from the data and analytics company, entitled Epilepsy: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 – Forecast Update, claims that the launches of several recently approved products, including SK Biopharmaceuticals’ (KRX: 326030) Xcopri (cenobamate), UCB’s (Euronext: UCB) Nayzilam (midazolam), Neurelis’ Valtoco (diazepam), Zogenix’ (Nasdaq: ZGNX) Fintepla (fenfluramine), and GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex (cannabidiol), will drive market growth.

Xcopri launch a 'strong driver'