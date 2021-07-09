Sunday 11 January 2026

New drug launches forecast to increase value of adult epilepsy market to $8.35 billion

Pharmaceutical
9 July 2021
marketreportbig

The adult epilepsy market will grow from its 2020 value of $5.82 billion to $8.35 billion by 2030 across the seven major markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%, according to GlobalData.

A report from the data and analytics company, entitled Epilepsy: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 – Forecast Update, claims that the launches of several recently approved products, including SK Biopharmaceuticals’ (KRX: 326030) Xcopri (cenobamate), UCB’s (Euronext: UCB) Nayzilam (midazolam), Neurelis’ Valtoco (diazepam), Zogenix’ (Nasdaq: ZGNX) Fintepla (fenfluramine), and GW Pharmaceuticals’ Epidiolex (cannabidiol), will drive market growth.

Xcopri launch a 'strong driver'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Growth of bipolar disorder market will be curbed by generic erosion
21 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Novel therapies will redefine Alzheimer's digital space in Japan
17 May 2022
Biotechnology
uniQure acquires Corlieve and its epilepsy miRNA therapy
23 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
UCB reinforces epilepsy leadership with acquisition
5 June 2020


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze