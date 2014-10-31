New drugs could drive celiac disease market to over $550 million by 2023, says analyst

The launches of Alba/Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (NYSE: TEVA) larazotide acetate and Alvine/AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) latiglutenase for treating celiac disease could drive sales in the USA and five major European markets (5EU: Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK) to reach approximately $551.1 million by 2023, new research suggests.
According to an analyst with research and consulting firm GlobalData, with larazotide acetate expected to enter the US and 5EU markets in first-quarter 2018 and first-quarter 2019, respectively, followed by latiglutenase in first-quarter 2019 and first-quarter 2020, respectively, there will be new therapy choices for the estimated 600,000 diagnosed patients in these countries, whose current standard of care is to follow a strict gluten-free diet (GFD).
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