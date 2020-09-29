New drugs forecast to propel 13.9% CAGR growth in global ALS market

The late-stage amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug pipeline has several promising therapies that look to address some of the unmet needs in the market. Pipeline strategies have focused on bringing first-in-class treatments to the market with the hope that they can at least extend patient survival, and, at best, have neuroprotective properties.

This has led to a variety of different therapeutic classes populating the late-stage pipeline: protein kinase inhibitors, heat shock protein co-inducers, stem cell therapies, antisense gene therapies, neuroprotectants and monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), according to data and analytics company GlobalData.



The company’s latest report, ‘Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS): Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029’, reveals that the ALS market in the 8MM (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Canada) was estimated to be worth approximately $282 million in 2019. This was due to the low prevalence of this disease and the lack of treatment options available.

To reach value of more than $1 billion by 2029