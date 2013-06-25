New EFPIA president, Christopher Viehbacher, calls for strengthened collaboration to deliver health and growth

Christopher Viehbacher, chief executive of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), was elected president of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), for a two-year term. Joining him at the head of the EFPIA board will be two newly elected vice presidents, Roch Doliveux, CEO of Belgium’s UCB, and Joseph Jimenez, CEO of Swiss pharma major Novartis.
Stepping into his role as the new president of the EFPIA, Mr Viehbacher called on the European Union, member states and industry to work together in facing Europe’s economic and social challenges. He emphasized the pharmaceutical industry’s potential to help revive Europe’s economy while improving the quality of life for its people, and outlined the EFPIA’s priorities for the industry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze