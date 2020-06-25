New EMA executive director nominated

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Management Board has announced its nomination for the new executive director of the Agency to replace the outgoing Professor Guido Rasi, who is due to end his term in the position that he has held since 2011 (minus an off-stint due to a controversy over the selection procedure).
At an extraordinary virtual session on June 25, the Board selected Emer Cooke from a shortlist of candidates created by the European Commission.
Ms Cooke will now be invited to give a statement to the European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) on July 13, 2020. The appointment of the new executive director will only be made after that meeting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze