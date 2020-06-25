New EMA executive director nominated

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Management Board has announced its nomination for the new executive director of the Agency to replace the outgoing Professor Guido Rasi, who is due to end his term in the position that he has held since 2011 (minus an off-stint due to a controversy over the selection procedure).

At an extraordinary virtual session on June 25, the Board selected Emer Cooke from a shortlist of candidates created by the European Commission.

Ms Cooke will now be invited to give a statement to the European Parliament’s Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (ENVI) on July 13, 2020. The appointment of the new executive director will only be made after that meeting.