New entrants in chronic lymphocytic leukemia will raise market value to $3.3 billion by 2018

The introduction of several new drugs will accelerate growth in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market from $1.4 billion in 2013 to $3.3 billion by 2018 across six major markets (the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK), according to a new report from research and consulting firm GlobalData.

The company’s latest report states that this revenue increase, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%, will occur as numerous premium-priced therapies for CLL patients with high unmet needs are set to enter the market during the forecast period.

Raksha Mudbhary, GlobalData’s analyst covering oncology, said: “A number of branded drugs, including Gazyva, Imbruvica, idelalisib and IPI-145, will become available over the next four years, with the expanding patient pool receiving greater access to such new treatments. These factors, alongside dose-continuous regimens replacing fixed courses of therapy, will combine to escalate the CLL market’s value.”