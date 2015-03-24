New enzalutamide presented by Astellas and Medivation at EAU

Japanese pharma major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and US drugmaker Medivation (Nasdaq: MDVN) have presented new data from the Phase II TERRAIN trial of enzalutamide compared to bicalutamide in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

Additionally, they announced an updated overall survival analysis from the placebo-controlled Phase III PREVAIL trial of enzalutamide, marketed as Xtandi, in chemotherapy-naive metastatic CRPC. The data were presented during a plenary session at the 2015 European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress in Madrid, Spain.