New enzalutamide presented by Astellas and Medivation at EAU

Japanese pharma major Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and US drugmaker Medivation (Nasdaq: MDVN) have presented new data from the Phase II TERRAIN trial of enzalutamide compared to bicalutamide in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).
Additionally, they announced an updated overall survival analysis from the placebo-controlled Phase III PREVAIL trial of enzalutamide, marketed as Xtandi, in chemotherapy-naive metastatic CRPC. The data were presented during a plenary session at the 2015 European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress in Madrid, Spain.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze