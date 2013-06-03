New EU rules set to inject new life into clinical trials

Clinical trials are set to become better, faster and safer under new rules unanimously approved by the European Parliament's public health committee last week. The rules will have to be approved by the EP, during the October plenary as well as by the Council before they can enter into force.
The new text makes specific provision for low-risk trials, clarifies the duties of ethics committees and details how to obtain informed consent from patients. The new law features simplified reporting procedures, and empowers the European Commission to conduct checks. Once a clinical trial sponsor has submitted an application dossier to an EU member state, it will have to respond within fixed deadlines.
Members of the EP (MEPs) amended the draft text to improve transparency, by requiring that detailed summaries be published in a publicly accessible EU database, with full Clinical Study Reports published once a decision on authorization is complete.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze