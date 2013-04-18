New European anti-infectives company, Allecra Therapeutics, created

The creation of Allecra Therapeutics, a new company joining the established European BioValley Life Sciences cluster, was announced today (April 18). Allecra is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of novel antibiotics to combat multi drug-resistant bacterial infections.

Allecra’s 15 million-euro ($19.6 million) Series A financing round was co-led by Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners and Forbion Capital Partners. EMBL Ventures also participated. Allecra is a strategic partnership between the company’s founders including Nicholas Benedict, chief executive of Allecra working in conjunction with Indian Drugmaker Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.