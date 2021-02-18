Sunday 11 January 2026

New Ferring collaboration labelled a 'critical step forward' for the potential of the microbiome

Ferring Pharmaceuticals and its Rebiotix subsidiary have announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Israeli biopharma MyBiotics Pharma.

The partnership is for the development of live microbiota-based biotherapeutics to address bacterial vaginosis, a common vaginal infection among women of reproductive age linked to increased risk of miscarriage and complications to pregnancy and fertility.

"This collaboration with MyBiotics not only harnesses our collective expertise in developing live microbiota-based biotherapeutic technologies, but also reaffirms Ferring’s deep commitment to building families worldwide"It is hoped that the collaboration will be an important step forward in harnessing the power of the human microbiome in this area of women’s health.

