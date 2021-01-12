New global project to stockpile Ebola vaccine

A new global stockpile of Ebola vaccines will be developed, led by four leading international health and humanitarian organizations.

The effort to establish the stockpile has been led by the International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision, which includes the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The initiative has been provided with financial support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and will allow countries, with the support of humanitarian organizations, to contain future Ebola epidemics.